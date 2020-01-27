Trump on peace plan: 'it's an opportunity for peace, I think there is a chance'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday during his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "peace in the Middle East is something they have been trying to achieve for many years. This is an opportunity," he said, "I think there is a chance."
The U.S. president also referred to the arrival of a Blue & White party leader Benny Gantz to Washington: "They are good competitors. I was waiting for the election."
The U.S. president also referred to the possibility of introducing a two-state solution to the peace plan: "See for yourself."
First published: 18:22 , 01.27.20