Party leaders exhort supporters to turn out as they cast own ballots

The heads of Israel's plethora of political parties cast their votes on Monday as Israelis went to the polls for the third time in less than one year. All of the leaders called on Israelis to cast a ballot in an election they hope will give their bloc enough votes to end the stalemate that has prevented a new government from being installed since December 2018.

In Rosh HaAyin, Blue & White leader Benny Gantz said he hoped the election would mark the end of a divisive and often brutal political impasse.

"I hope today will mark a change to a time we no longer taunt each and stop all manipulations and lies," Gantz said.

Blue & White leader Benny Gantz and his wife Revital vote in Rosh HaAyin vote ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

A recording of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directing the dissemination of a taped conversation that was embarrassing to Gantz was broadcast Sunday despite the prime minister's claims that he had nothing to do with the leak.

In the leaked recording, a campaign strategist working with the Blue & White party was heard saying Gantz was not brave enough for the role of prime minister. The strategist, who was immediately fired, was recorded during a conversation with his rabbi who is believed to have colluded with Netanyahu and leaked the tape.

Netanyahu's former defense minister and now senior member of Blue & White Moshe Ya'alon voted on Kibbutz Grofit in the Arava desert.

Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon votes ( Photo: TPS )

Ya'alon told Israelis this election must yield a clear result after the last two rounds were inconclusive.

"This is a critical hour," he said.

Labor leader and head of the party's center-left alliance with Gesher and Meretz cast his vote in his hometown of Sderot, on the border with Gaza.

Amir Peretz casts his vote with his wife Ahlama ( Photo: Avi Rokah )

Peretz said the race was very close but victory is within reach. "We have arrived at the moment of truth," he said.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman voted at his home in the West Bank settlement of Nokdim.

The fervently secular Liberman, considered the kingmaker of the elections, has not come out in support of either Netanyahu or Gantz and has called for a liberal unity government that does not include ultra-Orthodox parties.

Avigdor Liberman votes near his home in the West Bank settlement of Nokdim as his wife Ella looks on ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

"I call on the silent majority to come out and vote," he said, "This is an important ballot... it is up to all of you," Liberman said.

Interior Minister and Shas leader Aryeh Deri voted near his home in Jerusalem.

The Netanyahu ally said: "We are close to the majority needed to form a right-wing coalition and with a little effort we will succeed."

Aryeh Deri votes in Jerusalem ( Photo: Yoav Dudkiewicz )

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman called on Monday for the ultra-Orthodox population to go out and vote in response to what he called the "constant humiliation of Israel's religious population," by some parties.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman votes in Jerusalem ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

"I believe this way we will be able to thwart any further attacks on us as people of faith," Litzman said after casting his vote.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett voted near his Ra'anana home and said there was a better way to campaign, without filth and slander.

"There is the way of respect and a love of Israel," he said as he called on all citizens to vote.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and wife at Ra'anana polling station ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Bennett's partner in the leadership of the rightwing Yamina party Ayelet Shaked cast her vote near her home in Tel Aviv.

Shaked she hoped this election will lead Israel out of the political stalemate created by the indecisive results of the past two elections.

Meanwhile, ultra-Orthodox Moshe Gafni said he hoped this would be the last election held until the arrival of the Messiah.

Alluding to Avigdor Liberman, Gafni said: "Whoever is responsible for the repeated elections has caused serious damage to the country."

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh expressed optimism as he cast his vote in his hometown of Haifa, anticipating that his party would emerge the third-largest in the 120-strong Knesset with 15 or 16 seats.

Ayman Odeh votes accompanied by his children in Haifa ( Photo: Elad Gershoren )

"Everyone understands there is little chance to make a real change in the country without a partnership of Jews and Arabs," Odeh said.

"We know we cannot do this alone and hope to emerge from this election stronger so that we can have more of an influence on the future."