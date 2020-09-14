Ministers: barbershops, hotels, boarding homes, beaches to shut down during lockdown

A Knesset ministerial committee decided Monday night that barbershops, hotels, boarding homes, and beaches will be shuttered as part of a nationwide lockdown meant to rein in the spread of coronavirus.

Restaurants will close for diners and takeouts. Food deliveries will continue as usual.

