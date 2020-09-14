Ministers: barbershops, hotels, boarding homes, beaches to shut down during lockdown

A Knesset ministerial committee decided Monday night that barbershops, hotels, boarding homes, and beaches will be shuttered as part of a nationwide lockdown meant to rein in the spread of coronavirus.
Moreover, ministers decided to approve individual outdoor exercise without distance limit.
Restaurants will close for diners and takeouts. Food deliveries will continue as usual.
Additionally, only people who have already purchased a flight ticket for the time period of the lockdown will be allowed to leave the country.