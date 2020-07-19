Iranian FM visits Baghdad, ahead of Iraqi PM trip to Riyadh

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit to Baghdad was the first since the American assassination of top Iranian General Qassim Soleimani outside Baghdad airport in January. The brazen strike catapulted Iraq to the brink of a proxy war.

