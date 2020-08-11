Russia approves first COVID-19 vaccine, Putin says

Russia's health ministry has given regulatory approval for the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, after less than two months of human testing, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Russia's health ministry has given regulatory approval for the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, after less than two months of human testing, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Russia's health ministry has given regulatory approval for the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, after less than two months of human testing, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

The move paves the way for mass inoculation even as the final stages of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

The move paves the way for mass inoculation even as the final stages of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

The move paves the way for mass inoculation even as the final stages of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.