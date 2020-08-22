WWII memorial defaced with anti-Semitic messages in massacred French village

Vandals have scrawled graffiti denying the Holocaust on a wall in the village that was the site of the France's biggest massacre of civilians by the Nazis during World War II.
Officials in Oradour-Sur-Glane, near Limoges in central France, threw up a tarp to cover the graffiti discovered Friday on the wall at the entrance to the Center for Remembrance.
The word "Lie" was scrawled on the wall, along with other graffiti, according to the regional paper Le Populaire du Centre. The inscription "Martyr Village" was crossed out.