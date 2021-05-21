Gantz: It is time for diplomatic action

Speaking after a ceasefire ended fighting in the Gaza Strip earlier Friday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that conversations he held during the operation with leaders of moderate Arab nations show "it is time diplomatic action."
"We have an opportunity for change. We damaged Hamas' assets and not we must reinforce moderate powers surrounding us. No longer calm for calm, calm for growth and prosperity," he said alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, IDF chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and Shin Bet director Nadav Argaman.