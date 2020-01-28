German auto supplier Webasto says two employees infected with coronavirus

German car parts supplier Webasto on Tuesday said a second employee had become infected with the coronavirus following the visit of another employee, from China to the company's headquarters in Stockdorf, Bavaria.
"The auto supplier Webasto confirms that the person infected with the Coronavirus is from Starnberg and an employee at the company headquarters in Stockdorf," Webasto said.
Webasto on Monday had said a Chinese employee from Shanghai had tested positive for the virus upon his return to China following his visit to the company
First published: 11:26 , 01.28.20