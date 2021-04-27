U.S. eases Israel travel advisory rating to 'Level 3'

The U.S. State Department on Monday lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" - just days after it had raised it.
Last week, the State Department added 119 countries to the 34 countries listed at its highest "Level 4: Do Not Travel" rating, out of about 209 destinations listed.
The countries added included the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Mexico and Germany, and cited a "very high level of COVID-19". The inclusion of Israel, however, raised eyebrows since the country's rapid vaccination campaign caused COVID numbers to plummet.