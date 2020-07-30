Israel's police chief refutes accusations of siding with gov't during rallies

Israel Police Acting Commissioner Moti Cohen on Thursday refuted accusations that police officers ignored the attack of anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv two days ago.
"The police are not a political body, we are free from internal interests and work for the public and for its benefit," he said, adding that police are working to ensure freedom of protest and will not allow violence during demonstrations.
"Most of the public is protesting lawfully, and we, the police, must ensure the exercise of the public's rights," he added.