Biden return to Iran nuclear deal will be a mistake, says Israel envoy to U.S.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer insisted on Monday that it would be a mistake for the incoming Biden administration to return to the Iran nuclear deal.
In a joint statement released in tandem with the ambassadors of the UAE and Bahrain, Dermer urged the president-elect to examine "the reality in the Middle East" before making any decisions about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
A more fruitful and positive direction for the administration, Dermer suggested, would be to continue to help broker deals between Israel and its Arab neighbors rather than a rapprochement with the Islamic Republic.
“Sit with your allies in the region. Talk to us in order to get to a common position on Iran," Dermer said in the statement.
"Not only on the nuclear issue but also about the Iranian aggression in the region. It will put the U.S. in a much better position to deal with Iran."
In May 2018, the Trump administration announced the U.S. would be withdrawing from the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, claiming the agreement was "defective" and instead reinstated the "highest level of economic sanctions" against the regime.
Dermer is regarded as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's closest adviser, and his remarks reflect his position on the matter, according to Hebrew-language online publication Walla.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu spoke of his future work with the new administration in the United States during a press conference on Monday evening, saying that he is scheduled to speak to Biden soon.
Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS