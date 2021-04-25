Report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy

The Persian-language Iran International news channel released a recording of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticizing Qassem Soleimani, the assassinated commander of the Quds Force, as well as the amount of power the general held.
Zarif also admitted in the recording that his influence as foreign minister on Iran's foreign policy is sometimes negligible. Tehran sees Iran International as a hostile opposition news outlet.
Zarif on his part said his words were taken out of context.