Litzman backs chief rabbi's comments, attacks Liberman

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman on Tuesday defended Israel's chief rabbi, who called immigrants from former Soviet countries "religion hating gentiles", and tongue-lashed at Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman, who criticized the statement earlier that day.
"We fully support Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef in the face of the political attacks against him," said Litzman. "The last person who can preach to others about incitement is Avigdor Liberman - a person who can't stop stoking flames between different sectors in society and acts maliciously and without any public responsibility in order to divide and damage the delicate fabric of the various sectors in Israel."
First published: 13:31 , 01.07.20