Trump campaign's Russia contacts 'grave' threat, Senate says

The Trump campaign interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a "grave"" counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of Donald Trump had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin's help.
The nearly 1,000-page report, the fifth and final one from the Republican-led Senate intelligence committee on the Russia investigation, details how Russia launched an aggressive effort to interfere in the election on Trump's behalf.