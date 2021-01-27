Shoah survivors to get vaccine on Auschwitz liberation day

Hundreds of Holocaust survivors in Austria and Slovakia were poised to get their first coronavirus vaccination Wednesday, acknowledging their past suffering with a special tribute 76 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, where the Nazis killed more than 1 million Jews and others.
"We owe this to them," said Erika Jakubovits, the Jewish Community of Vienna organizer of the vaccination drive. "They have suffered so much trauma and have felt even more insecure during this pandemic."
More than 400 Austrian survivors, most in their 80s or 90s, were expected to get their first coronavirus shot at Vienna's largest vaccination center set up in the Austrian capital's convention center.