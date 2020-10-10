Palestinian president meets World Jewish Congress head

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder in the West Bank on Saturday, a Palestinian minister said, following a call by Lauder for Palestinians to revive peace talks with Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder in the West Bank on Saturday, a Palestinian minister said, following a call by Lauder for Palestinians to revive peace talks with Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder in the West Bank on Saturday, a Palestinian minister said, following a call by Lauder for Palestinians to revive peace talks with Israel.

Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh revealed the meeting in a Twitter posting but gave no details.

Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh revealed the meeting in a Twitter posting but gave no details.

Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh revealed the meeting in a Twitter posting but gave no details.