Saudi-Led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition forces fighting in Yemen on Sunday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone over Yemeni airspace fired by Iran-aligned Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

