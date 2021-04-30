Investigation launched into police culpability in Meron disaster

The Attorney General's office on Friday said an investigation has begun into the conduct of police in relations to the disaster at Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mount Meron late on Thursday.
"The Department for Internal Investigations will begin reviewing the events to see if there is any culpability on the part of members of the police in the disaster," a spokesperson said and added that the police was not to interview any of its members.
"Our investigators are already on the scene," the spokesperson said.
The Israel police said they had asked that the investigation be conducted outside the force.
First published: 10:28 , 04.30.21