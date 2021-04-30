Investigation launched into police culpability in Meron disaster

The Attorney General's office on Friday said an investigation has begun into the conduct of police in relations to the disaster at Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mount Meron late on Thursday.

The Attorney General's office on Friday said an investigation has begun into the conduct of police in relations to the disaster at Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mount Meron late on Thursday.

The Attorney General's office on Friday said an investigation has begun into the conduct of police in relations to the disaster at Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mount Meron late on Thursday.