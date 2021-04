MK Ahmad Tibi expresses his "deep sorrow" over the Meron disaster that claimed at least 45 lives Thursday night.

MK Ahmad Tibi expresses his "deep sorrow" over the Meron disaster that claimed at least 45 lives Thursday night.

MK Ahmad Tibi expresses his "deep sorrow" over the Meron disaster that claimed at least 45 lives Thursday night.

"A terrible disaster, deep sorrow for those who perished on a day they went to celebrate their holiday," he said.

"A terrible disaster, deep sorrow for those who perished on a day they went to celebrate their holiday," he said.

"A terrible disaster, deep sorrow for those who perished on a day they went to celebrate their holiday," he said.