Israel's vaccination drive inoculates over 2.4 million with first dose

Israel's national vaccination drive inoculated over 2.4 million Israelis with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and about 800,000 with the second dose.
According to the data, 27% of all Israelis were vaccinated at least once while 9% received the two doses required to develop antibodies against the virus.
Among those aged 90 and over, 38.8% received two doses of vaccine, among those aged 80 to 89, 39.1% received the two doses, among those aged 70 to 79 - 46.9%, while among those aged 60 to 69 - 32.6% received the two vaccine doses.