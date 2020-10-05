DM warns: Our society is close to rupturing

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned during a meeting of the Knesset's coronavirus Cabinet that "our society is close to rupturing. I suggest we stop throwing accusations at each other."
Ganz added, "the police are really doing a very complex job handling 350 demonstrations a night. We as political parties can not deal with the issue of demonstrations. At the moment there is an outline, and as soon as the overall closure is over, we will return to the outline of the demonstrations set by the professionals and allow the protest against us."