British PM condemns Iran strike as 'reckless'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned what he called Iran's "reckless and dangerous" missile attacks on bases in Iraq used by U.S. troops, and he called for "urgent de-escalation" by Tehran and Washington.

Johnson also said Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander killed in a U.S. airstrike last week, "had the blood of British troops on his hands."

