British PM condemns Iran strike as 'reckless'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned what he called Iran's "reckless and dangerous" missile attacks on bases in Iraq used by U.S. troops, and he called for "urgent de-escalation" by Tehran and Washington.
Johnson also said Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander killed in a U.S. airstrike last week, "had the blood of British troops on his hands."
Britain's main opposition Labour Party has suggested the U.S. may have broken international law by killing Soleimani.
Johnson told British lawmakers on Wednesday that "the strict issue of legality is not for the U.K. to determine since it was not our operation. But I think most reasonable people would accept that the United States has the right to protect its bases and its personnel."
The Trump administration alleges that Soleimani had been plotting new attacks just before he was killed.
First published: 16:16 , 01.08.20