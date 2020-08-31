Mob torches Iraq TV station accused of 'insulting religion'

A mob stormed and set fire to an Iraqi television station Monday, a security source told AFP, over its airing of a "festive" program on a religious day of mourning.

On Sunday, Shiite-majority Iraq commemorated the killing of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hussein in 680 AD, with ceremonies held nationwide.

The same day, local television station Dijlah aired a regularly scheduled program that included singing and dancing, irking Iraqis who saw the tone as inappropriate.

Dijlah swiftly apologized, saying it was an "unintended" mistake, but many had already taken offense.