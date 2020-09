Russia reported 5,110 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing its national tally to 1,015,105, the fourth largest in the world.

Russia reported 5,110 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing its national tally to 1,015,105, the fourth largest in the world.

Russia reported 5,110 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing its national tally to 1,015,105, the fourth largest in the world.