Prominent Hezbollah critic killed in south Lebanon

A prominent Lebanese Shi'ite publisher who criticized the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group was found shot dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, two security sources and his family said.
A judge following the case said the body of Lokman Slim had four bullets in the head and one in the back, in the first such killing of a known activist in years.
One of the security sources also said Slim, who ran a research center and made films, was shot in the head. The second said Slim's phone was found earlier on the side of a road.
They said the motive was not immediately clear.
Slim, in his late 50s, was a leading Shi'ite voice who spoke against what he saw as Hezbollah's intimidation tactics and accused them of intolerance of other political views.