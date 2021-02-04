Prominent Hezbollah critic killed in south Lebanon

A prominent Lebanese Shi'ite publisher who criticized the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group was found shot dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, two security sources and his family said.

A judge following the case said the body of Lokman Slim had four bullets in the head and one in the back, in the first such killing of a known activist in years.

One of the security sources also said Slim, who ran a research center and made films, was shot in the head. The second said Slim's phone was found earlier on the side of a road.

They said the motive was not immediately clear.