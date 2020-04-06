Netanyahu and Putin have conversation on pandemic

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, in a conversation described as “warm” by the Israeli leader’s office.
Putin wished Netanyahu and Israelis a happy Passover and good luck in combating the pandemic, the statement says.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation in the purchase of medical supplies amid a global shortage and “agreed to enable movement between Russia and Israel so that citizens of both countries may return to their [home] countries,” the statement said.