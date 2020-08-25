IDF attacks Hamas targets, infrastructure in Gaza in response to arson balloons

IDF aircraft and tanks attacked Hamas military targets and infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip in response to arson balloons launched from the coastal enclave to Israeli soil, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Tuesday.

