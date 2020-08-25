IDF attacks Hamas targets, infrastructure in Gaza in response to arson balloons

IDF aircraft and tanks attacked Hamas military targets and infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip in response to arson balloons launched from the coastal enclave to Israeli soil, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Tuesday.
"The attack was carried out in response to the launch of explosive and incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory during the day," read a statement. "The IDF conducts an ongoing situation assessment and acts firmly and decisively against any attempt at terrorist activity against the citizens of the State of Israel and the violation of its sovereignty."