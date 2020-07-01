Amnesty: Unlawful 'annexation' plan must be stopped

Amnesty International on Wednesday called on Israel to do away for its plan to annex part of the West Bank and urged the international community to act against it.
"The Israeli authorities must immediately abandon plans to further 'annex' territory in the occupied West Bank which breach international laws and exacerbate decades of systematic human rights violations against Palestinians there," Amnesty International said.
"Amnesty International is also calling on the international community to take firm action against the 'annexation' proposals and illegal Israeli settlements in occupied territory."