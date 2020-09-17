Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

Openly contradicting the government's top health experts, U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Wednesday that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus could be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after, undermining the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and calling him "confused" in projecting a longer time frame.
Trump also disagreed with Dr. Robert Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks - which the president recommends but almost never wears - and said he'd telephoned Redfield to tell him so.