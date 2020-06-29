Poland's conservative president leads election first round

Poland's President Andrzej Duda came top in the first round of the country's presidential election, partial results showed on Monday, but fell short of the overall majority needed to avoid what looks set to be a tight run-off vote on July 12.
The re-election of government ally Duda is crucial if the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party is to further implement its socially conservative agenda, including vowing to protect the traditional family and ward off "LGBT ideology", referring to lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and trans-sexual.
The morning after the election, Duda said he will be a guardian of conservative social values, including ensuring gay couples can't adopt children, in an effort to convince the almost 7% of voters who voted for far-right Confederation candidate Krzysztof Bosak.