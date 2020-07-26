AG to probe cash gift for Sara Netanyahu's legal fees

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said he would be reviewing whether a cash gift from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cousin to cover legal fees incurred by his wife, could be considered an improper gift.
The State Comptroller earlier this year, turned down the prime ministers' repeated requests to receive funds from benefactors in order to pay for legal counsel in his criminal trial for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, claiming it would be contrary to the law forbidding a public servant from receiving gifts.