Former officials urge Trudeau to take tougher stance on annexation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been urged by various former ministers and diplomats to "raise the tone" in the face of Israel's plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Canada-based outlet Le Devoir reported on Wednesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





"As former Canadian diplomats, we invite you to defend Canada's reputation in the international community by taking a public and unambiguous stand," a letter, signed by at least 55 former officials, said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ( Photo: AFP )

"The unilateral annexation of territories is strictly prohibited under international law."

The Canadian leader, for his part, indicated he was strongly against any "unilateral actions", adding that he was "extremely concerned about [annexation plans] proposed by the government of Israel."

Trudeau apparently said he expressed his "disagreement with the proposed annexation" to Jerusalem, during a recent phone call with Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Lloyd Axworthy, former Canadian minister of foreign affairs, said Trudeau's response to the annexation so far "was neither clear enough nor firm enough," he told Le Devoir.

Palestinians in Ramallah demonstrating against the U.S. peace plan ( Photo: AFP )

The remarks came after an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, warned on Wednesday against "an unprecedented wave of violence" if Israel were to exercise its sovereignty in the West Bank this summer.

“You don’t know how the Palestinian street is boiling,” Mahmoud al-Habbash said.

“Every home, every young person … can turn into a powder keg if Israel carries out the annexation. When a person loses hope for peace and justice he can turn into a bomb."