Iraq to reconsider working with U.S.-led coalition after airstrikes

Iraq said on Monday that United States military airstrikes targeting Iraqi paramilitary groups will force it to reconsider its relationship and work with the U.S.-led international anti-Islamic State coalition stationed there.

