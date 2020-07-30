Channels
Police block roads outside home of Public Security Minister ahead of planned protest

Ynet |
Published: 07.30.20 , 19:46
Police on Thursday blocked the roads outside the home of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana ahead of a protest planned by anti-government demonstrators.
A demonstration is also planned outside the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling for his resignation, with supporters of the prime minister also intending to stage counter-protests.
Following violent assaults on anti-Government protesters and police concerns, Acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen said he would be deploying many forces to secure the events.