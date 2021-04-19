Health Ministry DG fears a possible surge in COVID infections

The Director General at the Health Ministry, Prof. Hezi Levi, said on Monday that he fears a possible surge in coronavirus infections following the discovery of a number of new COVID variants.
"The only thing to do, as a precaution, is to again limit the number of people entering the country and also restrict arrivals from 'infected' countries such as Brazil and India," said Levi. "First though, we must understand the size of the threat, paid COVID tests for all returnees is something we might consider."