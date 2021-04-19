EU's Borrell cites progress in Vienna nuclear talks

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he saw a willingness to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, citing progress in talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the accord.

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he saw a willingness to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, citing progress in talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the accord.

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he saw a willingness to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, citing progress in talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the accord.

"I think that there is real goodwill among both parties (Iran and the United States) to reach an agreement, and that's good news," he said, citing progress but not giving details.

"I think that there is real goodwill among both parties (Iran and the United States) to reach an agreement, and that's good news," he said, citing progress but not giving details.

"I think that there is real goodwill among both parties (Iran and the United States) to reach an agreement, and that's good news," he said, citing progress but not giving details.