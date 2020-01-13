IAF official says water damaged jet should soon be operational

A senior member of the Israeli Air Force claims 50 million liters of water poured into an army base in southern Israel during last week's storms, damaging several fighter jets.
"There are a few minor damages to several aircrafts," said the official. "It will take a few days, but all of the damaged jets should be operational again soon. We made a mistake by not moving the jets earlier as more than 50 million liters of water poured into the base in less than 30 minutes."
First published: 10:18 , 01.13.20