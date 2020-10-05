White House Press Secretary McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday she tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she would begin quarantining and that the White House medical unit does not list any members of the press as close contacts.

