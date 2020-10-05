Channels
White House Press Secretary McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters |
Published: 10.05.20 , 18:42
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday she tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she would begin quarantining and that the White House medical unit does not list any members of the press as close contacts.
"Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday," McEnany said in a statement, referring to President Donald Trump's adviser whose positive test results were revealed last Thursday, hours before Trump announced he and his wife also had contracted the deadly coronavirus.