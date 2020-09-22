Gantz: Israel, U.S. to continue uncompromising efforts to curb Iranian aggression

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said at a meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien on Tuesday that Israel and the United States will continue their uncompromising efforts to curb Iranian aggression and harness more countries to the effort.
Gantz emphasized that Israel's defense apparatus backs and appreciates the United States' maximum pressure policy against Iran on the international front. He said Israel would continue to work against Iran establishing its presence in Syria and throughout the Middle East.