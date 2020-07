According to Blue & White, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "should stop striving for election and do two things: address the coronavirus crisis through a long-term budget and abide by the agreement he signed two months ago."

According to Blue & White, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "should stop striving for election and do two things: address the coronavirus crisis through a long-term budget and abide by the agreement he signed two months ago."

According to Blue & White, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "should stop striving for election and do two things: address the coronavirus crisis through a long-term budget and abide by the agreement he signed two months ago."