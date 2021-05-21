UN chief welcomes ceasefire, urges negotiations

The United Nations chief is urging Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers to observe their ceasefire, and he says the international community must develop a reconstruction package “that supports the Palestinian people and strengthens their institutions.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after Thursday’s announcement of an end to 11 days of deadly clashes that “Israeli and Palestinian leaders have a responsibility beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.”

Guterres says the U.N. is ready to work with Israel, the Palestinians, and international and regional partners to return to “meaningful negotiations” on a two-state settlement based on territorial lines before the 1967 Six-Day War.

He says Hamas-controlled “Gaza is an integral part of the future Palestinian state and no effort should be spared to bring about real national reconciliation that ends the division” with the rival Fatah-led Palestinian Authority that governs the West Bank.