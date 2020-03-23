Rouhani: U.S. should lift sanctions if it wants to help Iran amid coronavirus

The United States should lift sanctions if Washington wants to help Iran to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, adding that Iran had no intention of accepting Washington's offer of humanitarian assistance.

