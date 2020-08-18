Mossad head meets UAE national security adviser

The Mossad secret service chief met the national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates during a visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Israel and the United Arab Emirates said on Thursday they would normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Yossi Cohen and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed ways in which to support the new accord.

"The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the security field, and shared perspectives on regional developments and issues of common interested, including both countries' efforts to contain COVID-19," WAM added.

Following the deal's announcement last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Cohen in a tweet in Arabic for his help in developing Israeli relations with Gulf states, which he said helped in securing the UAE-Israel deal.

UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan ( Photo: AP )

Earlier Monday, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is set to sell F-35 fighter jets and advanced drones to the UAE in a secret clause that was part of the normalization agreement.

The clause lifts long-standing Israeli opposition to the sale of the strategic weapons systems to other countries in the region, according to U.S. and Emirati sources.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in return denied that there was such a clause.