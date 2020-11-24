Two killed as light aircraft crashes in southern Israel

Two people were killed Tuesday after a light aircraft crashed in southern Israel on Tuesday.

Police, MDA paramedics, United Hatzalah volunteers, firefighters and Israel Air Force personal rushed to the scene of the accident, not far from Kibbutz Mishmar Hanegev, to provide first aid to the victims. Unfortunatly the two passengers succumbed to their injuries shortly after the crash.

The plane engulfed in flames shortly after the crash

The reason for the crash, which occurred in an open field near the city of Be'er Sheva, is yet known, but it is suspected the pilot failed to report a malfunction.

Forces who arrived at the scene said they saw parts of the burnt aircraft scattered all over the field.

"When we arrived at the scene, we found a light aircraft engulfed in flames and two unconscious men nearby. This is a great tragedy and unfortunately, we were left with no other choice but to proclaim them dead," said an MDA paramedic.

The immediate aftermath of the crash

Firefighter Arik Elimelech said: "We received a message about a plane crash near Nahal Gerar. We sent a team to the scene and found a light aircraft on the ground, completely charred."

"Unfortunately, we found two dead passengers. We saw parts of the plane scattered all over the ground, some still burning," he added.

An IDF helicopter at the scene of the crash

Last May, business tycoon Shay Ben Yitzhak was killed when his ultralight plane crashed near Kibbutz Yakum in central Israel.

His 11-year-old son survived the crash with only light wounds.