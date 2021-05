White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that reports of a move toward a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip were encouraging.

"We have seen reports of a move toward a potential ceasefire. That's clearly encouraging," Psaki told a regular news briefing.

