The Knesset's Finance Committee has approved for second and third reading the updated budget of the "Grant Law" - approximately NIS 6.7 billion.

The Knesset's Finance Committee has approved for second and third reading the updated budget of the "Grant Law" - approximately NIS 6.7 billion.

The Knesset's Finance Committee has approved for second and third reading the updated budget of the "Grant Law" - approximately NIS 6.7 billion.