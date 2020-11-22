Gaza health system 'days' from being overwhelmed by COVID-19

A sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the Gaza Strip could overwhelm the Palestinian enclave's meager medical system by next week, public health advisers said on Sunday.

Gaza, where the dense and poor population of 2 million is vulnerable to contagions, has logged 14,000 coronavirus cases and 65 deaths, mostly since August.

Security forces in full protective gear in the Gaza Strip during COVID-19 pandemic ( Photo: EPA )

Seventy-nine of Gaza's 100 ventilators have been taken up by COVID-19 patients, said Abdelraouf Elmanama, a microbiologist who is part of the enclave's pandemic task force.

"In 10 days the health system will become unable to absorb such a hike in cases and there might be cases that will not find a place at intensive care units," he said, adding that the current 0.05% mortality rate among COVID-19 patients could rise.

Gaza's Islamist Hamas rulers have so far imposed one lockdown. A long-standing Israeli blockade, supported by neighboring Egypt and introduced after Hamas seized control of the coastal enclave, has crippled the Gazan economy and undermined its public health apparatus.

Storage warehouse in the southern city of Ashkelon hit by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip

Israel says it is trying to keep weapons from reaching Hamas, against which it has fought three wars and whose facilities it struck earlier on Sunday in retaliation for a rocket launch at the southern city of Ashkelon.

"We are not giving Hamas any 'coronavirus discounts'," Minister of Science and Technology Izhar Shay told Army Radio. "We will continue responding as [we see] appropriate."

A coronavirus ward set up at a field hospital in southern Gaza

But Shay said Israel was enabling international humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, adding: "This is the level that we can preserve in the coronavirus context."

Abdelnaser Soboh, emergency health lead in the World Health Organization's Gaza sub-office, cautioned, however, that "within a week, we will become unable to care for critical cases."

The infection rate among those being tested was 21%, with a relative increase in carriers over the age of 60, he said.