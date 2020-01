A man who drowned in a flood in the northern city of Nahariya on Wednesday afternoon was named as 38-year-old Moti Ben Shabbat.

A man who drowned in a flood in the northern city of Nahariya on Wednesday afternoon was named as 38-year-old Moti Ben Shabbat.

A man who drowned in a flood in the northern city of Nahariya on Wednesday afternoon was named as 38-year-old Moti Ben Shabbat.