Furious Netanyahu lashes out at political rivals as country teeters on brink of elections

Blue & White said in response said: "Netanyahu, we're done with the manipulations. Your long campaign of deceit and lies is over. Now it's your actions that matter. The damage you're inflicting on the people of this country, in the throes of an economic, medical, and social crisis, as so many challenges loom, suggest that you have lost it. We all know the truth. You do too. If it weren't for your trial, there would be a budget. If it weren't for your trial, there would be government appointments. If it weren't for your trial, there would be unity. The responsibility is yours and yours alone."