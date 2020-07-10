Partial virus lockdown comes into effect in several Israeli communities

As part of the measures to stave off the spread of the deadly pathogen, a partial lockdown came into effect at 1pm Friday on several neighborhoods Jerusalem, Lod, Ramla, Beit Shemesh, Kiryat Malachi.
The lockdowns will expire next Friday, except for Lod, whose restrictions are set to expire on Wednesday.
Entry to these restricted areas is limited only for essential medical care, legal proceedings, transfer of minors between parents living separately, among other essential needs.
Business activity also restricted in these areas.